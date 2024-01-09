Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 1.04% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. 212,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,457. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

