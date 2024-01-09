Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 905,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 39,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.53. 1,344,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,483. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

