Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 5.99% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $36,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of QGRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

