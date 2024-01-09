Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Shares of DE traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.31. The stock had a trading volume of 459,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,015. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.38. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

