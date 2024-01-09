Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $91,212,323. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $163.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,948. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50. The company has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.