Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,215,834. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

