Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,787 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU remained flat at $38.37 during trading on Tuesday. 3,339,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,002. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.