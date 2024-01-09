Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,986 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,584,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.32. The company had a trading volume of 114,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.10.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

