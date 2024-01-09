Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 19,022 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $42,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 178.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 95,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS EZU traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. 1,719,194 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

