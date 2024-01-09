Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 39,757 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,757 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in CubeSmart by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.3% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 144,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CubeSmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. 295,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,424. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

