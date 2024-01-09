Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 674 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.60. 2,419,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,538. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

