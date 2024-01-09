Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.89. 2,826,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,789. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

