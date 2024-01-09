Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,205. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.82. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

