Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $188.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,108,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Park City Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.