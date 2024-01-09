Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Parsons Stock Performance

PSN stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. Parsons has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Parsons by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 60.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Parsons by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Parsons by 7.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

