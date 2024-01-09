Partway Group (LON:PTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Partway Group Plc (LON:PTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 51144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Partway Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.32.

Partway Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Partway Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.