Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $125.00 at Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $96.53. 29,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,391. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.79. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 321,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $7,057,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

