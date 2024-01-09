Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Buys 156 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.45 and a 200-day moving average of $410.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

