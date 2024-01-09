Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $195.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Bank of America cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.78.

Paycom Software Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $204.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.78. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

