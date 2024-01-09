PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Neutral Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.16.

PYPL stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

