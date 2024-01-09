PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $118.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

PayPal Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

