PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

