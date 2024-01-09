Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.06. Perimeter Solutions shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 42,583 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

