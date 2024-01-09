Pershing Gold (TSE:PGLC) Trading Down 11.6%

Pershing Gold Co. (TSE:PGLC – Get Free Report) was down 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Pershing Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$56.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.
About Pershing Gold
As of April 3, 2019, Pershing Gold Corporation was acquired by Americas Silver Corporation. Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada.
