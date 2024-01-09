Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

