Pfizer’s (PFE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

