Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.71. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

