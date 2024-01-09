Pickering Energy Partners Upgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Neutral

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Pickering Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

NYSE:CRK opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

