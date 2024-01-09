PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.70 and last traded at $82.59. Approximately 291,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 328,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.46.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZROZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.