Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of PINS opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 17,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $501,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,150.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 17,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $501,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,150.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,802. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 136.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 592,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 341,983 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

