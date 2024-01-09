Piper Sandler Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $15.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $885.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,903,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 29.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Accolade by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Accolade by 13.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 54.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

