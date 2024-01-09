Piper Sandler Increases Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. Barclays increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

LSPD remained flat at $19.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 402,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. The business had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $35,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $26,479,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at $25,578,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

