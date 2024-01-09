PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of PJT stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.70.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

