PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.16

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

PJX Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About PJX Resources

(Get Free Report)

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.