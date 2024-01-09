Planning Directions Inc. Buys 237 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.14. The stock had a trading volume of 106,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.