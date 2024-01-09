Planning Directions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 924,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,060,000 after buying an additional 614,860 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 80,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,209 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 108.7% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

