Planning Directions Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 256,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. 355,026 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

