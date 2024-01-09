Planning Directions Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.30. 9,781,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,996,259. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.80 and a 200 day moving average of $217.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

