Planning Directions Inc. Sells 3,701 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,482 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

