Planning Directions Inc. Sells 5,542 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VIG stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.24. 331,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,033. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

