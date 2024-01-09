Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 456,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 32,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,581,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 25.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 40,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 13,353,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,482,725. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

