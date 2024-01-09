Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.
