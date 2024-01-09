PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.81.

PPG opened at $147.39 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.64.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after acquiring an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after acquiring an additional 697,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

