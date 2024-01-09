Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) to Issue $0.60 Final Dividend

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th.
Premier Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Premier Investments Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Investments
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.