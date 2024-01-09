PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PROCEPT BioRobotics traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 155643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRCT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Amundi purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
