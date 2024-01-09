ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading Down 3.8%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.98 and last traded at C$6.00. 19,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.24.

ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33. The firm has a market cap of C$51.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.70.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

