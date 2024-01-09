ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Stock Price Down 0%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.91. Approximately 1,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 6,687.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period.

About ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.