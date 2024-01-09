ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. 34,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 38,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

Get ProShares Short Real Estate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Real Estate

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate by 22.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.