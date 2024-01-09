ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. 740,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.98. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

