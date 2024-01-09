ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $25.68

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $26.23. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 568,340 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 626,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.